WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB)- The Winchester Police Department is investigating after two homes in the town were burglarized during the day time.
An unidentified person broke into a home on Walnut St. in Winchester on March 27 and stole a Play Station gaming console, an engagement ring, loose change and a handgun.
Another homeowner reported a male running out of her home on Holabird Avenue on Thursday. Police said it appeared the back door of that home was similarly kicked in to the door from the previous break in in town.
The suspect in the Holabird Avenue burglary was described as a white male, about 5’ 7”, with a stocky build, short hair and a mustache, according to police. He was seen running from the house wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.
Police have found a potential suspect who was recently released from jail after being arrested last year for similar burglaries.
Police said residents should be aware of suspicious people or activity in their neighborhoods. Anyone with any information or reports of suspicious activity are asked to contact police.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
