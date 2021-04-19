WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested earlier this month for his role in a deadly crash that happened in the fall.
According to Winchester police, Alec Cleveland, 25, of Winchester, lied to them about who was driving the vehicle.
Cleveland initially told them that 21-year-old Tyler Brazil of Norfolk was behind the wheel.
Brazil died in the crash, which happened on Sept. 28, 2020 on Ashley Road.
Investigators eventually determined that Cleveland was in fact the operator.
RELATED: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Winsted crash
He was arrested on April 7 on the strength of a warrant.
Cleveland was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to drive right, and failure to use seatbelts.
His court-set bail was $50,000.
Cleveland was given a court date of May 26 in Torrington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.