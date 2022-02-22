WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Winchester police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary earlier this month.
Police say the burglary happened in town on February 4.
The male suspect was last seen in the area of Bridge Street.
Police say the suspect may be associated with a dark-colored Toyota Tundra with Connecticut plates and a “Raiders” sticker.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Mikulski at Jmikulski@townofwinchester.org or call Winchester police at 860-379-2721, reference case number 22-774.
