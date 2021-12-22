WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Distance learning returned for public school students in Winchester ahead of the holiday break.
Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley posted to social media that the move was out of an abundance of caution.
The distance learning was for Dec. 22 and Dec. 23.
"Students will receive full credit for attendance at school as long as they participate in distance learning," Brady-Shanley wrote. "Be advised that we currently have a number of staff members and students who are COVID-19 positive and a large number of students who are now identified as a direct contact. Additionally, we have identified a few students who have become COVID-19 positive through school/activity contact."
The superintendent said students were given Chromebooks earlier in the year.
"As you know, I have held strong to in-person learning, but I have promised our community that my number one priority is always student and staff safety," Brady-Shanley said. "My hope is that with the implementation of distance learning, we will be able to break this cycle of COVID spread."
Brady-Shanley advised families to limit their contact with other people over the holiday break.
