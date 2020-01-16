HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The weather takes a windy and cold turn before a weekend storm brings snow to the state.
A wind advisory was issued for all of Connecticut. It runs until Thursday night.
Wind gusts could reach between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Thursday, which will send the colder air into the state, according to meteorologist Scot Haney.
"Given this, we expect temperatures to peak midday [Thursday] in the mid-40s, then drop into the 30s by the evening commute," Haney said. "By then, factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the 20s if not the teens!"
Wind chill values could be near or below zero at the bus stop Friday morning.
"During the afternoon, we’re forecasting highs in the mid and upper 20s," Haney said. "Even though the wind won't be as strong, it's still going to feel like the teens."
A storm that could bring snow and a wintry mix over the weekend prompted an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"The timing remains fairly consistent," Haney said. "Snow develops by Saturday afternoon statewide before a transition, from south to north, to a wintry/icy mix and then rain by Saturday evening/night."
The storm is still two days out, so Haney stressed that the forecast could change.
"Right now, we’re thinking we could see 2 to 4 inches of snow on the front end, especially across inland Connecticut, perhaps more in the northwest hills, before the transition takes place," he said.
Haney said it depends on how a couple areas of low pressure affect the storm.
The storm looks to end around, or shortly after, daybreak on Sunday.
"After lingering flurries early Sunday, we expect a mix of sun and clouds," Haney said.
A big chill could be the headline for Monday.
"As of [Thursday morning's forecast], the start of next week we enter a multi-day period with temperatures below freezing," Haney said.
It looks like temperatures may not get out of the 20s through Wednesday.
