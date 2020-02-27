HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The entire state is under a wind advisory.
The advisory is in place for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the wind may be intense statewide.
Gusts could get up to 40 mph or possibly higher in some locations.
Heavy rain that arrived overnight and made for a soggy morning commute has since departed.
"While the steady/heavier rain has ended, a brief switch to some light snow is underway with some lingering showers in the northwest hills," Dixon said. "No accumulation is expected as they're quick moving."
As the clearing continues, the wind will pick up.
Temperatures should range from the 40s to 50 degrees but will drop into the 20s and teens by overnight into Friday as colder air filters in to the state.
Friday will be partly sunny, windy, and cold with highs 35 to 40.
A westerly wind will gust from 30 to 40 mph, and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.
It will feel more like winter, with highs between 35 and 40 degrees.
The weekend appears to be dry on both days, but cold.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.