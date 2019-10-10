HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain and gusty wind will arrive on Thursday as part of an ocean storm.
A wind advisory has been issued for New London County until 6 p.m.
A coastal flood advisory was also issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties from 9 p.m. Thursday to noon on Friday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm continues to develop to the south of New England.
"It will make its closest approach [Thursday] morning, but the center will remain south of Nantucket," Haney said.
As it approaches, there will be periods of rain throughout the day.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"At times, the rain will be very light," Haney said. "At other times, the rain will be moderate to heavy."
The wind will get stronger throughout the day. Gusts of up to 40 mph or higher may happen in southeastern Connecticut. Elsewhere, gusts near 35 mph are possible.
Isolated power outages may happen.
Temperatures will only be in the low- and mid-50s.
"The storm will continue [Friday], but it won’t be quite as intense," Haney said. "The rain will be lighter and it may taper off to drizzle in the afternoon and evening."
The wind won't be quite as strong. However, gusts to 30 mph are still likely.
Temperatures will only reach the 50s.
"Spotty light rain and drizzle will continue [Friday] night," Haney said.
Once the wet weather wraps up, rainfall totals could range from 1 to 3 inches. Southeastern Connecticut could see the highest amount.
For Saturday morning, it will be cloudy with some spotty light rain or drizzle.
"The ocean storm will finally move away from New England and weather conditions will improve, but it will take time," Haney warned.
However, he said the Eversource Hartford Marathon, which starts at 8 a.m., should be in good shape.
"We may see a little sunshine break through the clouds Saturday afternoon," he said. "Highs will be around or just over 60 degrees."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
