HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The warm temperature trend will continue for another day, but with wind and the potential for showers.
A wind advisory was issued for the entire state from Friday afternoon through Friday night.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that while scattered showers moved across the state Friday morning, the afternoon should turn partly-sunny.
"Like [Thursday], once the clouds clear [Friday] afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s inland, 60s at the shoreline," Dixon said. "Depending on the timing and how much sun we see, record warmth is possible."
The record high for the greater Hartford area for March 26 is 74 degrees, set in 1922. The record high for Bridgeport is 70 degrees, set in 1954.
The humidity will increase as well.
"Clouds and areas of fog persist through early afternoon, with spotty showers," Dixon said.
Track the showers
By Friday night, winds could possibly gust between 40 and 50 mph. The wind is in association with a cold front.
Cooler and drier air will usher into the state by Friday night. Temperatures should dip into the low-to-middle 40s by Saturday morning.
The first half of the weekend is looking good.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees. There will still be a breeze, but the wind will be calmer.
Sunday looks cloudy with rain becoming likely.
"After limited, if any, sun early, rain becomes likely by late morning," Dixon said. "It will be a fairly soggy day with periods of rain until sunset."
Highs will only reach the 50s.
Next week appears to start out chilly, but dry with temperatures in the 40s for Monday. They may warm back into the 60s by mid-week.
Read the complete Technical Discussion
