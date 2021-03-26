HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The warm temperature trend will continue for another day, but with wind and the potential for showers or thunderstorms.
A wind advisory was issued for the entire state starting Friday afternoon and running through the night.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while scattered showers moved across the state Friday morning, the afternoon will be partly-sunny.
The humidity will increase to go along with temperatures ranging from the 60s on the coast to the 70s inland.
The record high for the greater Hartford area for March 26 is 74 degrees, set in 1922. The record high for Bridgeport is 70 degrees, set in 1954.
"A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, but the greatest risk for strong to severe thunderstorms will be to our north and west," Haney said.
Track them Channel 3's Interactive Radar here.
By Friday night, winds could possibly gust between 40 and 50 mph.
Cooler and drier air will usher into the state by Friday night. Temperatures should dip into the low-to-middle 40s by Saturday morning.
The first half of the weekend is looking good.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s. The wind will also be calmer.
Sunday looks cloudy with rain becoming likely.
"Rain will develop by late morning, and we’ll get a good soaking during the afternoon and evening," Haney said.
Highs will only reach the 50s.
Next week appears to start out chilly, but dry with temperatures in the 40s for Monday. They may warm back into the 60s by mid-week.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.