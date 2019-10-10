GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wind is being blamed for bringing a tree down onto a road in Guilford Thursday.
The Guilford Police Department posted a photo of the tree down across Catullo Drive.
It said the tree narrowly missed a landscaper.
The landscaper was not hurt and crews made quick work of the tree.
"High winds + saturated ground + trees full of leaves = blocked roads + power lines down," police said.
They said the Department of Public Works and Department of Transportation would be working throughout the day to keep the roads clear.
Police reminded people that if any wires are down, utility crews need to be involved to clear them.
"Please do not approach any wires if they are down as it is unclear if they are live," they said.
For more on Thursday's forecast, read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.