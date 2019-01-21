HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air may have settled, but the wind should relax by later in the day on Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said actual air temperatures around 11 a.m. were still below zero in parts of the state.
"Factoring in the wind, it feels like 15 to nearly 30 below zero," Dixon said.
A wind chill advisory remains in place until 7 p.m. for most of the state, with the exception of the shoreline and New London County.
Some schools and organizations that were open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day announced delays. See them here.
For a list of warming centers, head here.
Any water or slush that was left on the ground from Winter Storm Yoshi was completely frozen Sunday afternoon. It continued to stay that way on Monday.
Monday was expected to be the coldest day of the year so far.
The sky will be partly sunny, but the wind will continue to make it bitterly cold outside. It should die down as the day continues.
Highs will only reach the single digits in most towns, and 10 to 13 degrees along the shoreline. The wind chill will remain below zero during the day.
"Temperatures overnight will be even colder, but nowhere near the record for Jan. 22," Dixon said.
The arctic cold and wind should end Tuesday, through it will still be cold.
By the afternoon, temperatures should rebound nicely and reach between 25 and 30 degrees during the afternoon.
Wednesday looks milder as another storm moves into the area. This one looks warmer with highs in the 40s.
"We’re dry through much of Wednesday," Dixon said. "That evening, our next storm system arrives, could start as snow or mix but then goes over to rain."
Thursday looks to be rainy, but not as cold as it is now.
"Then we trend colder with no major storms through the weekend," Dixon said. "[There] maybe a flurry or snow shower Sunday, but nothing major as of now."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
