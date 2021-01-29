HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A brutal combination of cold temperatures and wind arrived Thursday night and is expected to continue through Saturday morning.
A wind chill advisory is in effect for northern Connecticut until noon on Friday.
A wind advisory was also issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties until 4 p.m. on Friday.
The cold air, however, is expected to continue through Saturday morning.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
"Under a mostly sunny sky, temps top out in the teens [Friday] afternoon in many towns," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "However, the wind will keep wind chill values well below zero most of the time."
The last time the state recorded a high temperature of less than 20 degrees was on Feb. 1, 2019.
Wind gusts could reach between 40 and 50 mph throughout the day.
Brutal wind chills are likely again Friday night.
"Another cold night [with] single digit lows is on tap," Dixon said.
It will again feel like -5 to -20 degrees.
The frigid air should let up a bit later Saturday.
"[Saturday] morning, factoring in the wind, it will again feel subzero statewide," Dixon said. "Fortunately, the wind begins to subside a bit by [Saturday] afternoon," Dixon said.
Temperatures should top out between 20 and 25 degrees.
The evening should be clear and cold, but the wind should become light. Temps should range between zero and 10 degrees.
Sunday looks much calmer.
Highs look to be between 25 and 30 degrees.
A long-duration coastal storm may bring wind and wintry precipitation to the state Monday and Tuesday.
"Precipitation should start after the Monday morning commute, ramping up during the afternoon hours and continuing into Tuesday morning before tapering off later in the day," Dixon said.
The timing, precipitation type, and amounts are still in question. A lot depends on the exact storm track.
"It could be all snow, or there could be a mix," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
