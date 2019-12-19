HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An arctic blast hit the state late Wednesday night and made for some bitterly cold conditions on Thursday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that while Thursday has been bright, it's also cold and windy.

"Temps will only reach the teens and low 20s," Dixon said. "The wind chill will be in the single digits most of the time."

The wind chill will be due to winds that could gust up to 30 mph.

In advance of the bitter cold, Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It'll run through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Cities, towns open warming centers as state braces for bitter cold As the state braces for arctic cold this week, several cities and towns are opening up warming centers for those in need.

A list of warming centers can be found here.

"Conditions start to improve [Thursday night] with regard to the combo of cold and wind," Dixon said. "As the wind diminishes, it shouldn’t go entirely calm though, temperatures could drop even more ,especially where there is snow cover."

The mercury may dip into the range of 5 to 15 degrees under a clear sky.

Friday also appears to be sunny, but the state is in for another cold morning.

"[Friday], we end the week dry with temperatures staying below freezing for highs," Dixon said. "A light breeze, nowhere near as windy as [Thursday], will make it feel a tad colder."

The weekend looks storm-free and the state should climb out of the deep freeze at that point.

"The weekend features cold mornings, but a bit of a warming trend," Dixon said. "Highs in the 20s Saturday, then into the 40s Sunday."

There are no storms on the horizon, at least through Christmas Day.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

