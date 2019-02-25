TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Potentially damaging high winds have led to the cancelation of one school in Tolland on Monday.
A high wind warning is in effect for the entire state for the entire day.
Tolland's superintendent, Walter Willett, deemed it a safety risk and canceled school at Birch Grove Primary School.
Willett said potential structural damage to the roof that covers the front of the school is what caused the concern.
It's unclear how it would hold up under extreme high winds.
The pre-kindergarten to 2nd grade school's structural safety could be compromised with winds that could gust up to 50 mph.
The winds could cause power outages in addition to structural damage not just in Tolland, but around the state.
Eversource and United Illuminating power companies said they have crews on standby.
They also stocked their vehicles with wires, polls and transformers.
They reminded people that if they see a downed power line or anything that is in contact with one, stay away and contact the power company.
