HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Winds toppled down trees and power lines all over the state Monday, especially in the greater Hartford area.
On Tuesday, crews were all over, cleaning up the damage caused by the wind.
Burton Street in Hartford was closed for close to 24 hours.
In just the city alone, police said they went to eight different calls for storm damage.
“We heard a big loud crash. We were trying to figure out what it was. We noticed that the wind was so strong. It was actually blowing out the windows we were installing,” said Stanquinto Sudduth, of Hartford.
He called 911 and said police and fire responded quickly.
However, a day later, the utility pole, power lines and the tree kept streets closed for much of the day.
“I’ve never seen nothing like this ever. I’ve been nervous hoping more trees didn’t fall down,” Sudduth said.
Not too far away in West Hartford center, a tree smashed into a car.
In Canton, winds knocked over a utility pole and ripped the power box right off one woman’s house.
A spokesperson for Eversource said “these were dangerous winds and challenging conditions for our line workers.”
Since the strong winds began, Eversource got power back on for more than 70,000 customers.
See the full list of Eversource outages here.
In Somers, Emily Galloway didn’t lose power but she is looking at damage upwards of $10,000.
“I walked out this morning and it was very stunning. I was concerned and I didn’t really know the next steps to take,” Galloway said.
The tree totaled her SUV and broke two sheds.
Now she's working with insurance and local tree contractors.
"We feel pretty fortunate that it didn’t split the other way and land on the house," Galloway said.
