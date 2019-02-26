SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Due to a couple of days of winds and bitterly cold temperatures on Tuesday, the governor activated the state's severe cold weather protocol.
The strong winds on Monday took down trees and power lines across the state.
A number of roads were closed. Check traffic conditions here.
As for the cold, the severe cold weather protocol directs staff from various state agencies to work with 211 and Connecticut's network of shelters to make sure everyone is protected from the dangerous conditions.
The protocol ensures shelters are available and transportation is provided to bring people indoors.
In New Haven, for example, all city libraries will serve as warming centers during business hours.
Seniors can go to one of the city's three senior centers.
Nearly 20 warming centers were listed on 211's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.