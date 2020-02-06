HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The wind advisory has been upgraded to a high wind warning in southeastern Connecticut.
Due to the upgrade, Channel 3 has declared it an Early Warning Weather Day for Friday.
The warning area, which covers southern Middlesex County and south New London County, the wind could gust as high as 60 miles per hour.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a storm will more towards southern New England on Thursday night, causing periods of rain and drizzle throughout the evening.
There will be fog in areas and the visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile.
Friday, the state will be dealing rain, strong winds, and sharply cold temperatures. A wind advisory has been issued for most of the state.
"That’s when we could have gusts to 45-55 mph! Scattered power outages are possible," DePrest said.
DePrest said Friday night will be windy and much colder.
"The mercury will dip to 15-25 by dawn Saturday, and the wind chill will plunge into the single digits and lower teens," DePrest said.
Saturday looks to be partly sunny but seasonably cold with temps between 25 and 30 degrees. The wind will make it feel colder.
"[Sunday, there will be] a mostly cloudy sky, and there could be a period of very light snow or at least some flurries."
Highs should be in the 30s.
