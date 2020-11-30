HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty wind to kick off the work week.
A wind advisory was issued for parts of the state through Monday night.
A Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Alert was put in place.
"We're expecting heavy rain and gusty winds later [Monday] morning, afternoon and evening," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Gusts could top 50 mph in areas of our state and there is a potential for downed trees and downed wires which could result in power outages."
Rain entered the state by mid-morning.
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Temperatures, however, could reach or exceed 60 degrees on Monday.
"Heading into Tuesday, the heavy rain will taper off, although we are still looking at showers throughout the day," Haney said.
There may be some intervals of sunshine during the day.
"It will be windy at times," Haney said. "We could still see wind gusts 20 to 30 mph."
Temperatures will again be warming than usual with highs expected to be in the 50s. However, they're expected to drop throughout the day.
"Wednesday looks good," Haney said. "Skies should clear, but temperatures will be trending cooler. We're expecting highs only in the 40s."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.