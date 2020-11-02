HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wind advisory was issued for most of the day Monday.
Power outages were reported by customers for both Eversource and United Illuminating.
As of 11:30 a.m., Eversource reported more than 12,370 outages. Hundreds were reported in Avon, Colchester, Hartford and Middletown. See its complete list here. United Illuminating had about 1,070, mostly in Fairfield, Shelton and Woodbridge. See its list here.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"The wind is the big weather headline [Monday]," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "As we’ve already had gusts near 50 mph, the wind advisory is up through early evening."
The advisory is set to end at 6 p.m.
Reports of down trees and limbs were reported in towns across the state.
"Temps will be fairly steady over the next few hours: Upper-30s to lower-40s, then drop later [Monday] afternoon," Dixon said. "The wind will make it feel more like 25 to 35."
Scattered snow showers or squalls will also be possible.
Track any that arise with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Monday night looks to be cold with lows in the upper-20s and lower 30s.
"[Tuesday], while we may start with some scattered snow showers, they’ll quickly end giving way to a mostly sunny sky," Dixon said. "The wind won’t be as intense as [Monday] and temps will be a tad milder."
Highs will be in the 40s, which is 10 degrees below average.
A big warm up is on the horizon for Wednesday.
"That afternoon, temps go well into the 50s," Dixon said. "Thursday and Friday, highs get progressively milder, mid-to-upper 60s."
Read the full technical discussion here.
