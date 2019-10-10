HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While an ocean storm will start to drift away from New England, gusty winds in the state will persist overnight.
A wind advisory New London County is now in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
A coastal flood advisory was also issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties from 9 p.m. Thursday to noon on Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said while parts of the state saw sunshine and no rain at all on Thursday, others had a cold, cloudy, and wet day.
"The north-northeasterly wind was whipping all day long," DePrest said, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.
The storm will drift slowly away from the coast on Thursday night, but the wind will remain brisk with gusts to over 30 mph.
"Most of the rain will fall along and to the east of the I-91 corridor going into this evening, but showers will be possible across the entire state tonight [Thursday night]," DePrest said.
Temperatures Thursday night will range from the middle 40s to lower 50s.
On Friday, it'll be mostly cloudy and there will be showers from time to time, however a washout appears unlikely.
While the wind will remain gusty, it won't be as intense.
DePrest said gusts between 25 and 35 mph are likely, as temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s.
Clouds and spotty drizzle are expected for Friday night, with temps in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
For Saturday, the forecast remains on track.
"Saturday will start out cloudy, and there could be some spotty light rain or drizzle in the morning," DePrest said.
The Eversource Hartford Marathon, which starts at 8 a.m., should be in good shape.
There could be some sunshine breaks on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures range between 60 and 65.
