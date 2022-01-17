(WFSB) - Power outages were reported on Monday due to an intense storm.
As of 7:45 a.m., Eversource reported more than 8,360 customers without power.
It recorded Guilford with more than 600 outages and Ledyard with nearly 1,600 outages.
United Illuminating reported 2,390 outages, mostly in Fairfield.
A winter weather advisory was put in place for most of the state while a winter storm warning was issued for northwestern Connecticut.
A wind advisory was issued for the shoreline and all of New London County. A high wind warning was also put in place for southern New London County.
For an update on the forecast, read the complete technical discussion here.
