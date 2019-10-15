HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the state on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Wednesday may actually start out sunny, but clouds will increase as the day continues.
"Showers will be possible through the afternoon hours," Haney said. "By the evening commute, rain will become steadier [and] at times heavy."
As the storm intensifies, so will the wind. Gusts of between 30 and 40 mph will be possible.
"It’s important to note that the track of the storm will dictate how strong the wind will be and how much rain we will get," Haney said. "There is still some uncertainty."
Temperatures may tap into the low-60s.
The storm exits but the wind continues on Thursday.
"During the afternoon on Thursday, with lingering instability, some isolated showers can’t be ruled out," Haney said.
Anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible by the time all of the rain ends, with some places receiving more.
"While we could use some rain, too much in a short window of time could lead to poor drainage flooding," Haney said.
Temperatures for both Thursday and Friday may not get out of the 50s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
