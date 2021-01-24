EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A construction project might have met its match when it went up against Mother Nature this past weekend.
Officials say a warehouse was being built in the area of Rt. 5 when it suddenly collapsed on Saturday.
Thankfully, no one was on site and no injuries were reported.
The wind may have been the reason behind the structure's collapse, but it is still under investigation.
