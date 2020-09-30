MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - Wind and rain created a mess on highways and side streets all over the state on Wednesday morning.
Some homeowners were still in the dark as of noon.
As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Eversource reported nearly 23,700 customers without power. United Illuminating had a little more than 1,440.
Those numbers dropped to 7,100 and 125 around 12:45 p.m., respectively.
One of the hardest hit areas was Marlborough. Though as of noon, fewer than two customers remained without power.
Crew members told Channel 3 that the primary damage for the power outages in town was found on Chapman Road.
A massive tree came down right on top of some power lines.
Channel 3 learned Wednesday that the weather and outages affected different people in different ways.
It was a difficult morning at the Marlborough Country Bakery. It lost power until nearly 9 a.m.
“You just have to roll with it,” said Georgette Goodale, owner. “I guess I don’t know what else to do, you know?”
Goodale said even after the power returned, the internet was down which meant customers couldn’t use credit cards.
“People don’t know what cash is anymore, so it’s a little tough,” she said.
Still, business was brisk as many homeowners were stuck without power.
Elmer Jansson, who is retired, said now his day is wide open.
“We’re going to go back and just putter around,” Jansson said.
Luckily, right before the lunchtime rush, employees received a reason to celebrate.
“The internet came back,” Goodale said. “Comcast came back on, so it’s a celebration because we can actually operate.”
Crews in Marlborough said they don’t have an exact timeline for when the job will finally be finished.
They said if people are driving around town Wednesday afternoon, they should be alert, careful and give the crews the time and space they need to get the job done.
