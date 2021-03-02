HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wind advisory that began Monday afternoon runs through Tuesday afternoon for parts of the state.
"We’ve had wind gusts over 55 mph, but as the day progresses the wind will relax a bit," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Regardless, it will be a cold day with subfreezing highs. The wind will make it feel even colder. At least there’s bright sunshine."
The result of the wind was scattered power outages.
As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Eversource reported more than 11,000 customers without power. United Illuminating had just under 200.
In an update just before 12 p.m. Tuesday, Eversource said it expects to have the majority of remaining customers without power, back on line by 6 p.m. on Wednesday. They did say they expect many being restored sooner than that.
Overnight, temperatures dropped to some very cold levels. The mercury plunged into the upper single digits and teens Tuesday morning and wind chills ranged from zero to 15 below.
Gov. Ned Lamont put the state's severe cold weather protocol in effect at noon on Monday, and it ran through Tuesday at noon.
The protocol sets up a system for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe conditions. Anyone in need of shelter can call 211.
The rest of Tuesday should be sunny, but very cold.
Temperatures should range from the mid-20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low-30s along the Interstate 95 corridor.
The wind should continue to lessen by the evening. The sky will be clear and lows will range from between 15 and 25 degrees.
"The rest of the week features dry, sunny weather," Dixon said. "Temperatures will trend up [Wednesday], briefly back into the 40s."
The sky looks to be partly-to-mostly sunny with a little breeze.
"Thursday and Friday, through the weekend [temperatures will] be at/below normal," Dixon said. "Our storm-free stretch should last through the weekend into early next week. The last time we had seven consecutive dry days was nearly two months ago in early January. In fact, our next chance for rain may not come until next Thursday."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
