HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wind advisory was issued for the southern portions of the state for Thursday.
In the meantime, scattered rain or snow showers may be possible overnight, but it's a storm that could bring snow and a wintry mix over the weekend that has the Early Warning Forecast Center's attention.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm takes aim at southern New England on Saturday afternoon and evening.
"As of right now, snow develops by Saturday afternoon," Haney said. "However, given the storm track as our models are currently indicating, we’d see a transition to a wintry/icy mix, and then rain by Saturday evening/night.
As of Wednesday morning's forecast, the state could see several hours of accumulating snow before the precipitation changes to an icy mix and rain by Saturday night.
It all depends on how the storm tracks and how much warmer air it pulls in.
"We’re four days out, so a lot can and will likely change," Haney said. "It will be all about the track of one area of low pressure to our northwest, followed by a secondary low that develops into a coastal storm to our south."
Because of the storm, Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
The storm looks to end around, or shortly after, daybreak on Sunday.
"After lingering flurries early Sunday, the second half of the weekend will be windy and cold," Haney said. "Highs will be around the freezing mark, but the wind will make it feel considerably colder."
A big chill could be the headline for Monday.
It looks like temperatures may not get out of the 20s then.
Stay with Eyewitness News to see how the forecast evolves.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.