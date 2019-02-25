HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wind gusts reached between 50 and 60 mph on Monday, leading to damage across the state.
A high wind warning remains in effect for the northern part of the state until 7 p.m., while southern CT is under a wind advisory until 9 p.m.
As of about 6 p.m., Eversource reported 17,093 customers without power.
United Illuminating reported 1,101 statewide.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the wind will gradually subside Monday night, as temperatures fall into the teens overnight.
The wind chill will dip into the range of -5 to 10 degrees by Tuesday morning.
There could also be a snow shower or two Monday evening.
The wind should become light by Tuesday night, but if the sky is clear, temps will drop to between 5 and 15 degrees.
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp activated the city's Severe Cold Weather Protocol, which will last through Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
An Alberta clipper system looks to deliver some light snow by Wednesday afternoon.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for the storm.
Light snow will begin Wednesday afternoon, and highs will be in the 20s to possibly near 30.
"Snow will become steadier Wednesday night and temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens and 20s," DePrest said.
The snow will be light and fluffy.
As of Monday, DePrest said he was forecasting 2-5 inches of snow for the entire state.
Snow will likely impact the Thursday morning commute, but it will end by mid-morning.
The sky will clear Thursday afternoon and the roads will be in much better shape for the evening commute.
There could be a period of light snow on Friday morning, but DePrest said conditions should improve during the afternoon.
Temps should reach 40 degrees or higher before the day is over.
A storm is moving toward the area on Saturday, which looks like it'll bring a mixed bag of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain.
The precipitation would begin Saturday morning and continue during the afternoon.
"The storm will move away to the east of New England Saturday night and the precipitation will come to an end," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
