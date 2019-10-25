WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A social media threat made by a student in Willimantic led to an arrest.
Police said they were alerted to the "vague" threat on Wednesday.
The threat was made against members of the Windham High School community and involved a photo of what was eventually determined to be a BB gun, they said.
It was in response to a disturbance that happened at the school earlier in the day and was thought to have been resolved by school staff.
Detectives said a juvenile suspect and a witness were identified within an hour of the incident.
Police went to the suspect's home and arrested him without any problems. The BB gun was seized as evidence.
His identity is not being released due to his age.
Police said that the suspect was never on school grounds.
However, officer patrols were added to the area over the course of the investigation.
"The Willimantic Police Department always takes threats against our schools seriously and we responded rapidly to investigate this incident and an arrest was made in under three hours of the threat being posted," said Lt. Matthew Solak, Willimantic police. "We always appreciate the support and cooperation we receive from the community and the Windham Public Schools staff."
The suspect was given an unreleased date to appear in juvenile court.
