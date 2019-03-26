WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Another arrest was made after a second threat was received at the Windham Middle School.
The second threat was made on Tuesday morning. The first happened over the weekend.
The school system announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Windham Middle School and Windham Early Childhood Center will be closed on Wednesday for safety measures.
The school district said that they will be meeting with the police department, social services, and parent leaders to address the matter.
Students at the middle school and the Windham Early Childhood Center were kept safe within the building on Tuesday morning, school officials said.
"We take this matter very seriously and are working with the Willimantic Police Department," the district posted to Facebook. "Police are on site at the middle school and the pre-school and are investigating."
Police said they arrested a juvenile on charges of filing a false report and interfering with police.
Officials said officers would remain at the school until the situation was resolved.
Parents were seen outside the school's entrance on Tuesday morning.
“My daughter and my son called me at 9 in the morning and said 'Dad kids are saying call your parents, there’s going to be a shooting at 1:30'," said parent Eric Torres.
Over the weekend, police said they arrested a juvenile following a social media post that referenced the middle school.
The suspect made the threat in an Instagram post that was noticed on Friday night.
This juvenile is not the same as the one arrested Tuesday.
