WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Students returned to class in Windham after officials closed two schools for threats.
Two juveniles were arrested for making serious threats over social media against the Windham Middle School.
Thursday morning, officials said parents were able to meet with the superintendent and police chief.
Support staff was also on-hand at the schools for students throughout the day.
Wednesday night, school administrators and police met with parents for the first time to discuss the next steps.
Officials closed the middle school and the Windham Early Childhood Center on Wednesday in the wake of the threats, which were made on Friday and Tuesday.
