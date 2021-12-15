WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Windham Public Schools were placed in "secure school" mode on Wednesday morning following a reported threat.
The district said the decision was made based on a local and state police recommendation.
State police confirmed that they received information that a threat was made against Windham Public Schools on social media.
"It is unknown if it is a threat to a specific school," said Trooper First Class Pedro Muñiz, Connecticut State Police. "This investigation is still active, fluid, and ongoing and that is all the information we have at this time."
No other details were released.
as someone who is in this school we were sitting here for 5 hours straight in the same room this sucked
