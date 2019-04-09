WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - School administrators at Windham Public Schools said they will unveil a plan they hope will ease fears after recent threats.
A forum is scheduled for Tuesday night at which parents and guardians at Windham Middle School will hear about the improved safety measures being taken on campus.
The plan came after two separate threats from juveniles last month. The incidents happened within a week of each other and the students were arrested.
School leaders said they not only want students to feel safe, but also for their parents to breathe easy. They said that is the point of Tuesday night's forum.
The administration wants to focus on student behavior and is asking parents to help.
The changes to the schools include safety, culture and new expectations, the administration said.
They also said they continue to take any threats seriously.
Last month, superintendent Dr. Patricia Garcia explained ways to help stop the pattern of threats.
"Working with our students to understand the role that they play in the school community, the important role that they play, the positive role that they play [and] working with them to understand the importance of social media and how to use social media responsibly," Garcia said.
The forum will be split into two sessions.
The first hour-long session starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be for Spanish-speaking parents and guardians.
The second starts at 6:30 p.m. in English.
Both are happening inside the auditorium at Windham Middle School.
