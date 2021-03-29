MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Strong winds on Monday knocked power lines onto a truck in Middletown.
It happened on South Main Street by The Wine Cellar.
A wind advisory is in place for the entire state until 4 p.m. on Monday.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Wind advisory continues until this afternoon
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told Channel 3 that downed lines weren't the only danger from the winds.
The forest fire danger was high because of both the wind and dry conditions.
