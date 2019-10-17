HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The heavy rain of Wednesday night has since departed, but the coastal storm left behind the wind.
A wind advisory is in place for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.
A high wind warning is in effect for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.
Both run through Thursday evening.
"As the coastal storm departs, the wind will remain up [Thursday] with gusts to/over 40 mph possible," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
As of 6 a.m., 36,771 Eversource customers and 1,992 United Illuminating customers were without power.
Dozens of school delays and closures were reported due to storm damage. See the list here.
Also, a flood watch continues in Litchfield County until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Damage was reported in towns across the state, including Enfield, Ellington, Voluntown and New London. Roads were impacted.
"It will be a mostly cloudy day with an ongoing chance for isolated to scattered showers," Haney said.
Temperatures for the day will remain on the cool side and only reach into the 50s.
"[Thursday night] will still be windy, but at least the shower threat diminishes," Haney said. "We're expecting mostly to partly cloudy skies [Thursday night]."
Gusts of 35 mph will still be possible.
The week should end with mostly sunny skies.
While Friday will be breezy, according to Haney, the wind won't be as nearly as gusty.
Temperatures should be near 60 degrees.
