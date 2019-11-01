HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wind advisory remains in place for the entire state.
At its peak Friday morning, the wind was responsible for more than 90,000 customers being without power between the Eversource and United Illuminating companies.
School closings and delays have been accumulating on Channel 3's website all morning. See them here.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the wind gusted between 50 and 60 mph in parts of the state.
"There was a report of a 64 mph wind gust at the New London Ledge Lighthouse," Haney said. "Wind gusts to over 50 mph were also reported in West Haven, Norwich and Storrs, just to name a few towns."
Haney said the rain portion of the overnight storm wrapped up before dawn on Friday.
The other thing that ended overnight was the mild temperatures.
"The temps have really dropped overnight," Haney said. "While the temps were in the 70s when I came in at 2 a.m., they've dropped into the upper 40s and lower 50s right now."
The brisk weather will continue on Friday with wind gusts potentially hitting 40 mph and temps only rising into the 50s.
However, the sky will be mostly sunny.
The clear skies and a ridge of high pressure will be a recipe for some chilly temperatures by Friday night.
"A freeze watch has been issued for most of southern Connecticut, where the growing season has yet to come to an end," Haney said.
Temps may drop into the upper-20s and low-30s.
The weekend appears to be nice, according to Haney.
"Plus, we’ll get an extra hour since Daylight Saving Time will come to an end," he said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.