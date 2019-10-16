HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coastal storm is bringing heavy rain and high wind gusts to the state Wednesday evening and overnight.
A wind advisory was issued for southern New London County from late Wednesday night until 6 p.m. on Thursday.
There is now a coastal flood warning for Fairfield and New Haven counties from midnight Thursday until 4 a.m. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for Middlesex and New London counties from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
The storm started moving into the state on Wednesday afternoon, but the rain will become steadier and heavier throughout the evening hours.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
In addition to the rain, the wind will intensify and could gust to/over 40 mph, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
Overnight, expect more heavy rain as the winds peak, with gusts 50-plus mph in spots.
The steady and heavy rain is expected to taper off by Thursday morning.
Rainfall totals may range from 1 to 3 inches, with higher amounts possible in some spots.
Given this, poor drainage flooding and flooding along smaller streams/creeks will be possible.
Also, with the wind speeds, isolated power outages are possible.
While Thursday may feature clouds with some sun and an isolated chance for showers, the wind will remain a factor.
Gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible.
It will also be quite cool, with highs in the low to mid-50s.
The week will end with mostly sunny skies and a breeze.
Temperatures will be a bit below normal for Friday, but warmer weather is expected for the weekend.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
