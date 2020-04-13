HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As heavy rain and gusty winds continue, weather conditions are expected to improve Monday evening.
Channel 3 meteorologists issued an Early Warning Weather Alert on Monday due to the threat for damaging winds.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to come to an end and the wind will become less intense as the night goes on.
Rain moved in on Monday morning and has been heavy at times during the day.
"As expected, it was very stormy day with torrential downpours, winds exceeding 60 mph, and tens of thousands of customers without power," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Along the shoreline, there could also be coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory has expired but a flood warning remains in effect for part of New Haven and Fairfield counties.
A high wind warning is also in effect for all of Connecticut until 8 p.m.
Thousands are without power from the strong winds, which caused downed trees and wires.
Check on outages from Eversource here, and United Illuminating here.
Winds are expected to diminish as the evening goes on.
"The sky will become mainly clear tonight, and temperatures will bottom out in the 40s across most of the state. Some upper 30s are possible in the normally cooler locations," DePrest said.
We’ll enjoy a quiet day on Tuesday with partly sunny, breezy conditions.
Temperatures should peak in the upper 50s, perhaps even higher if cool air lags behind the departing storm.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
