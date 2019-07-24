WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- The Windsor Animal Shelter is looking for help in identifying a person who left a dog abandoned.
The shelter said the dog was left in a crate on the Loomis Chaffee property.
Photos show a suspected vehicle in the area, seen with a crate in the passenger seat.
See more photos here.
Anyone with information should contact Windsor Animal Control at 860-688-5273, Ext. 556.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.