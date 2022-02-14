WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Most people don’t think about ambulances until they or someone they love needs one.
When you dial 911, the ambulance that rolls up could be on its last legs.
Windsor Emergency Medical Services is asking the community they serve for help.
When you look at the ambulances at Windsor EMS, one is not like the others.
“This ambulance is from 2009, a Ford Econoline van,” said Terrence Greaves, President and CEO of Windsor EMS.
It’s the oldest rig they have, and decade-old replacement parts are getting hard to come by.
“It's approximately got about 150K miles on it and really almost reached its end of its useful life cycle,” Greaves said.
Windsor EMS is hoping to replace that ambulance with a new one, with room for EMTs and paramedics to work on both sides of the patient.
“It's just too many people in here when you're trying to work in a smaller ambulance like this,” Greaves said.
“Somewhere between 150 and 200 thousand dollars to just replace the ambulance. Because of new federal safety standards, you have to put in a special securing device for the stretcher itself, so that's an additional 50 thousand dollars,” Greaves said.
He says they’ve tried replacing the engine, but the non-profit agency has run out of cost-cutting options.
“There's only so long that you can kind of put a band aid on it, no pun intended,” Greaves said.
Windsor EMS is asking for donations from the people who usually call them for help.
They’ve been calling a lot more.
“This year we had the most amount of calls in the history of the organization. We were about 4300 total calls for service,” Greaves said.
This added wear and tear to the vehicles that are supposed to get you to the hospital as quickly and safely as possible.
“It's no more just picking people up and taking them to the hospital. We're providing care that helps to make you have a better outcome,” said Greaves.
Those outcomes can only happen when they have the right equipment.
“If we don't have the vehicles, then we have to not have that response and we're not available when somebody needs it,” Greaves said.
If you want to donate to Windsor EMS’ effort to fund a new ambulance, click here.
