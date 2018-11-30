WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A holiday display in Windsor is generating more than just attention.
It's helping those in need.
Almost every square inch of George Saponare's home is decorated.
He's holding an open house to show it off on Dec. 1 and 2, 8 and 9, and 15 and 16.
People can stop by from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 234 Kenswick Lane, Windsor.
Instead of an admission fee, people are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations for the Windsor Food and Fuel Bank.
Channel 3 spoke with the non-profit's president who said they rely on donations and help from the community.
“We’re here to support Mr. Saponare and his efforts here and hopefully, this is a big success," said Ernest Perreault, president, Windsor Food and Fuel Bank.
More on the food bank can be found here.
