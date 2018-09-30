The sound of bagpipes carried through the late September air as dozens gathered in Windsor Locks on Sunday to pay their respects for a fallen Air Force Master Sergeant John Chapman.
Hailing from Windsor Locks, Sgt. Chapman was known as a friendly kid and star athlete who enlisted in the Air Force after Sept. 11.
His mother, Ms. Terry Chapman spoke with Channel 3 on her son’s character.
"From the time he was a little boy, he was always very compassionate towards other people,” said Ms. Chapman.
“Always put other people before himself. That was who he was."
The National Anthem rang out as parachuters dropped from the sky during a military flyover, all in honor of Sgt. Chapman.
U.S. Air Force Col. Claude L. Tudor Jr., Commander of the 24th Special Operations Wing joined the lawmakers who spoke on Sgt. Chapman’s bravery in battle.
“This city is full of rich traditions, hard work compassion and pride, which makes it no surprise that John became the man he was,” said Col. Tudor.
Sgt. Chapman’s selflessness led to the ultimate sacrifice. In 2002, he was part of an elite unit, and when one of the men he served with was injured high atop a mountain in Afghanistan. Sgt. Chapman was part of the team that dared to rescue him.
Sgt. Chapman was shot during the rescue attempt and his own teammates left him behind, thinking he was dead, but he fought on alone, engaging the enemy and 20 saves before he finally fell, according to the Air Force.
Sgt. Chapman was 37 years old. Ms. Chapman said the ceremony for her son held at the White House was meaningful, but she said his hometown of Windsor Locks and the crowds that came to honor him was more so.
"It was humbling and heartwarming to see all the love shown to john,” said Ms. Chapman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.