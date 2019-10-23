WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A suspected love triangle that turned deadly has led to a murder charge for a man in Windsor Locks.

According to police on Wednesday, 38-year-old Antwon Barnes was charged with murder, criminal attempt at murder and first-degree larceny.

He was charged at his bedside in the hospital on Wednesday.

Barnes is accused of killing 35-year-old Leroy Jefferson on Tuesday.

His bond was set at $2 million.

Barnes was already in custody on Tuesday as a "person of interest" in the case, but had been admitted to a local hospital for a health issue.

The scene unfolded at the Bradley House Apartments in Windsor Locks earlier in the day on Tuesday.

About 90 minutes after the deadly shooting, Barnes eventually surrendered to police in Hartford Tuesday.

They believe his crime was a crime of passion with a woman at the center.

According to police, the woman who saw the shooting has a child with Barnes.

They had dated for nine years, according to the arrest warrant, but broke up five months ago.

They both still lived in the same complex, but different apartment units.

The woman was dating the victim.

Police said she was almost hurt after Barnes pointed his gun at her but it didn't fire.

Eyewitnesses said they heard more than a dozen shots fired at the apartments. They also said Barnes had gotten into a fight with Jefferson.

Jefferson was shot nearly a dozen times, including once in the head, police said.

The search for Barnes put Windsor Locks schools into a soft lockdown until he later turned himself in at the Hartford Police Dept.

Before he turned himself in, he took off in a Pathfinder and went to his work. That's when he stole another vehicle and drove away.

The warrant said Barnes then called his ex-girlfriend, who was with police at the time. That's when an officer got on the phone and told him he should turn himself in to police.

"People turn themselves in on a variety of charges everyday, warrants or otherwise," explained Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford police. "For a homicide it doesn’t happen too much, but we certainly recommend that the way he did it was very proper, he surrendered peacefully, and that’s the way we would like it."