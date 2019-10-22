WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A man wanted in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Windsor Locks has been taken into custody in Hartford.
Multiple police cruisers and an ambulance were seen on Old County Road in Windsor Locks following the deadly shooting Tuesday morning.
The suspect, police identified as 38-year-old Antwon Barnes, fled in a 1998 green Pathfinder with the Connecticut license plate 00LAJX.
He was considered armed and dangerous.
Hartford police later said the person of interest turned himself in at the department.
Schools in Windsor Locks had been placed in a soft lockdown and people in the area were asked to shelter in place before the suspect was captured.
Barnes lives in the apartment complex where the homicide happened.
State police said they are assisting.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.