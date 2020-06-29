WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Police are searching for a 22-year-old from Hartford who is wanted in connection with the murder of a teenager last week.
Daniel Phillip Baez, also known as Daniel Knight, is wanted for the shooting death of an unarmed 16-year-old that happened in Windsor Locks.
It happened last Wednesday night at Pesci Park.
RELATED: Vigil held for teen shot and killed in Windsor Locks
Police said Baez is considered armed and dangerous. The firearm used in the homicide has not yet been recovered.
Baez has a scar from a stab wound on his left arm, and his last known addresses are Clark Street, Chadwick Avenue, and Main Street, all in Hartford.
Police said Baez is expected to be charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. A bond will be set at $1 million.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-627-1461.
(1) comment
mmmyeahhh.....my suspicions tell me the provided photo is NOT from his HS yearbook photo??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.