(WFSB) - Two police departments are continuing to investigate unsettling reports of attempted abductions.
The first happened in Windsor Locks where a man tried to convince a girl to get into a van near a school.
The second happened in Naugatuck, where a girl was asked to get in a car at her home.
Both towns have increased police patrols in the area.
Naugatuck police got a call from the 500 block of North Church Street by Bradbury Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
A 15-year-old told them a man pulled into her driveway and asked her to get in his car and go for a ride over the bridge.
“The female had no idea who the person was. Immediately was alarmed by the person and the way they came up on her asked her that and asked her to get into the car,” said Lt. Bryan Cammarata, Naugatuck Police Department.
But the girl did the right thing.
“Immediately ran into her house. She alerted relatives in the house about what had happened, they immediately called us,” said Cammarata.
Officers got to the house quick but weren’t able to find the dark colored four door sedan the girl described.
She told them the driver was a Hispanic man, around 30 years old, clean shaven with no accident. The teen also said there also may have been a child in the front passenger seat.
Naugatuck police have been in touch with the Windsor Locks police department to see if there are similarities.
It was around 9 a.m. Thursday when a 15-year-old girl walking to Pine Meadow Academy, an alternative school that shares a building with Windsor Locks Middle School, was approached by a driver.
The man told her to get out of the rain and hop in his white van, but she ran into the school.
“It’s kind of scary,” said Audas Mahmood, a Windsor Locks parent.
Police are taking the opportunity to remind everyone to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.
“We’re all guilty of it but particularly teenagers, a lot of times you will see them with the air pods in looking at their smartphone or whatever, very important to be aware of your surroundings no matter what you are doing,” Cammarata said.
Police are asking anyone that sees something out of the ordinary or anything related to this case to give them a call.
