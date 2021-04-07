WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Windsor Locks police arrested two men accused in a recent rash of stolen tires and rims from vehicles in the area.
According to police, the thefts often involved a Toyota Highlander as the suspect vehicle.
While on patrol during the overnight hours Tuesday, an officer spotted the Highlander on Route 75, turning onto Spring Hill Suites.
A traffic stop was conducted, and four Nissan rims and tires were found inside the car, along with a jack and lug wrench.
The suspects were arrested and identified as 23-year-old Daniel Melendez and 23-year-old Bryant Serrano, both of Hartford.
They were charged with fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny.
Police found a Nissan at the Fairfield Inn that was missing rims and tires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.