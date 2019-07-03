WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Police have identified a man who was approaching homes in Windsor Locks.
There were reports of a man showing up at houses stating he is with the Child Safety Program.
According to police, the man has been identified and works in the insurance industry.
He is legitimate with the exception of not having a permit in Windsor Locks.
Police have instructed him to obtain a permit through the police department if he chooses to do business in town.
The name of the man has not been released by Windsor Locks police
The man was approaching home twice on West Street, once on Elm Street and once on Marshall Street.
