WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Police in Windsor Locks are investigating a bomb threat at a business on Sunday.
Police say the bomb threat was received by phone at the Auto Zone in Dexter Plaza.
The area was evacuated and a Hartford police bomb sniffing dog responded, police said.
Police say no suspicious packages or explosive chemicals were found.
The case is open and under investigation, said police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.