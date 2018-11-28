WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Windsor Locks Police are investigating a mans's death that is deemed suspicious.
Chief Eric Osanitsch said officers responded to 74 Spring St. around 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
That's where a 50-year-old man was found dead.
The medical examiner hasn't been able to identify the body because of the condition it was in.
While the medical examiner cannot identify the body just yet, police believe it could be a man who was reported missing around Thanksgiving.
“There was a missing person complaint associated with the property. We can confirm a body was found inside the residence," Osanitsch said.
State Police were processing the scene for evidence.
There is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
