WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Windsor Locks Police said they are investigating a suspicious death.
Chief Osanitsch said officers responded to 74 Spring St. around 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
The deceased person is a 50-year-old man.
A missing persons report is linked to the address where Police are conducting the investigation.
State Police are on scene and processing the scene for evidence.
There is no threat to the community.
Channel 3 has a crew on scene.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on air and on the app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.